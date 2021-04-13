FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 799 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as four additional coronavirus-related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.2% Tuesday, up from Monday's rate of 3.16%.
Of the new deaths reported Tuesday, three were reported to the state by health departments and one was uncovered through the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Currently, 405 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 96 in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 434,148 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,261 deaths.
Early Tuesday, federal health authorities recommended pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while six cases of blood clots that may be connected to the one-dose vaccine are investigated. In a news briefing Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that Kentucky is following that recommendation. Beshear said Kentucky has large supplies of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and encouraged Kentuckians to sign up to get them.
Beshear emphasized that only six Americans have developed the blood clots, out of the 6.8 million Americans who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so far.
"Everyone should still get one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines during this pause. We cannot let this slow us down. The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments," Beshear said. "Stay calm. It looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by COVID."
Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area.