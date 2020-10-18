SALINE COUNTY, IL — After it was again named on Illinois' "warning level" list for high COVID-19 risk counties, Saline County had nearly two dozen new COVID-19 cases this weekend.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 16 newly confirmed cases Saturday, plus six new cases Sunday.
The cases reported Saturday include a boy and two girls in their teens, a woman in her 20s, a man and two women in their 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s, two women in their 50s, a woman and three men in their 60s and a man in his 70s.
Sunday, the health department reported cases including a woman in her 20s, a woman and a man in their 30s, and two women and a man in their 50s.
The new cases came after Friday's announcement from the Illinois Department of Public Health that Saline County remains at a "warning level" for COVID-19 risk. Counties are classified at a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. The health department also reported 13 COVID-19 cases Friday. To date, Saline County has had a total of 518 lab-confirmed cases, including nine deaths.
The Egyptian Health Department also reported new COVID-19 cases in the other two counties is serves this weekend, including one new case in Gallatin County — a man in his 30s whose case was reported Saturday — and six cases in White County.
In White County, a man in his 60s was reported positive on Saturday. On Sunday, new cases in that county include a woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a woman and a man in their 70s.
White County has had 249 lab-confirmed cases to date, including one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 114 lab-confirmed cases, including 2 deaths.