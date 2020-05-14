CHICAGO, IL -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced a new COVID-19 pandemic unemployment assistance program will allow the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) to process claims for those who don’t normally qualify for traditional unemployment.
IDES has processed 1,076,461 unemployment claims from March 1 through May 9 due to the pandemic. That's six times as many claims processed than the equivalent time period during the 2008-2009 recession.
Pritzker also announced his "Get Hired Illinois" plan during Thursday's daily briefing. He says it's an online portal to help those in Illinois access new skills training opportunities and virtual job fairs. Pritzker encouraged businesses owners to list open jobs and get involved in the portal.
Pritzker said financial stability and the success of Illinoisans getting back to work is key to getting the state's economy back on its feet. Prtizker said it's critical the state does everything possible to get people back to work.
In addition, Pritzker announced Illinois will become one of the first states to provide unemployed workers free, unlimited access to 3,800 online courses to help get them back into the workforce. Pritzker said 400 of the courses are in specializations and the courses are offered by 160 of the top universities in the world. Pritzker said this typically costs $400 a year, but it will be free for unemployed people.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Heath, reported 3,239 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 87,937 cases. She also reported 3,928 total coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of 138 from Wednesday.
512,000 tests have been performed across Illinois. Currently, 4,473 are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those currently hospitalized, 1,132 are in the ICU and 689 are on ventilators.