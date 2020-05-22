MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County and one new case in Fulton County. McCracken County now has 89 cases of COVID 19 and Fulton County has three cases.
One of the new cases in McCracken County is a 35-year-old man. The health department says the second McCracken County individual has not had their gender or age confirmed.
The health department says the new case in Fulton County is a 48-year-old woman.
67 people have recovered and eight people have died from COVID-19 in McCracken County as of Friday, according to a news release from the health department.
