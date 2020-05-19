Three health departments in southern Illinois confirmed new COVID-19 cases in the Local 6 area Tuesday.
The Jackson County Health Department confirmed four new cases, including one girl in her teens or pre-teens, two men in their 20s and a man in his 60s. All four cases were being placed in isolation, the health department said. The new cases bring the county's total to 188 since testing began, including 10 deaths.
The health department also announced two more COVID-19 cases in Jackson County have recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recovered cases there to 147.
The Southern Seven Health Department announced four new cases in Union County, all of whom are being placed in isolation. In a news release, the health department said the cases include a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Union County's COVID-19 case total now stands at 123, including four deaths.
Also in Union County, five new recovered cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 32.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department confirmed one new case in Williamson County on Tuesday — a man in his 20s, who was being placed in isolation. In total, 53 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Williamson County so far, the health department said in a news release. Forty of those people have recovered.
