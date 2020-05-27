PADUCAH — New COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McCracken and Fulton counties Wednesday, the Purchase District Health Department reports.
In a news release, the health department says it was notified Wednesday of two new cases in McCracken County. Both cases are women — one 39 years old and the other 53. To date, 93 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in McCracken County, including two who died.
The health department also reports two new cases in Fulton County. Both of those cases are women as well, one 75 years old and the other 40 years old. Including the cases confirmed Wednesday, Fulton County has had five positive COVID-19 test results.
So far, 67 McCracken County cases have recovered.
