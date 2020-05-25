Multiple southern Illinois health departments confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and a new coronavirus-related death was reporting in one county.
A Union County woman in her 50s has died after contracting the virus, the Southern Seven Health Department said Monday in a news release. The health department also reported two new cases in Union County — one woman and one man, both in their 20s. To date, 140 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Union County, including a total of seven deaths. The health department said 38 Union County cases have recovered so far.
The Jackson County Health Department said it was notified that nine people have tested positive within the past 24 hours. The new cases include a girl in her teens or preteens, two women in their 20s, two women in their 40s and one woman in her 60s, as well as a teen or preteen boy and a man in his 50s. All nine new cases are being placed in isolation, the health department said in a news release Monday evening. The new cases bring Jackson County's COVID-19 case total to 234, including 10 deaths. Of the county's total cases, the health department says 171 people have recovered.
The Egyptian Health Department said it was notified of a new case Monday as well — a man in his 50s who the health department said is in isolation at home and doing well. The man is the seventh person to test positive for COVID-19 in Saline County.