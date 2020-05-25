Multiple southern Illinois health departments confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and a new coronavirus-related death was reporting in one county.

Union County Illinois covid

A Union County woman in her 50s has died after contracting the virus, the Southern Seven Health Department said Monday in a news release. The health department also reported two new cases in Union County — one woman and one man, both in their 20s. To date, 140 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Union County, including a total of seven deaths. The health department said 38 Union County cases have recovered so far.

Jackson County COVID-19 map

The Jackson County Health Department said it was notified that nine people have tested positive within the past 24 hours. The new cases include a girl in her teens or preteens, two women in their 20s, two women in their 40s and one woman in her 60s, as well as a teen or preteen boy and a man in his 50s. All nine new cases are being placed in isolation, the health department said in a news release Monday evening. The new cases bring Jackson County's COVID-19 case total to 234, including 10 deaths. Of the county's total cases, the health department says 171 people have recovered.

Saline County COVID-19 map

The Egyptian Health Department said it was notified of a new case Monday as well — a man in his 50s who the health department said is in isolation at home and doing well. The man is the seventh person to test positive for COVID-19 in Saline County.

Tags