Multiple southern Illinois health departments in the Local 6 area reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The Jackson County Health Department reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 — a woman in her 50s who the health department said is being placed in isolation. However, in the news release announcing the new case the health department said two previously confirmed cases have since been removed from the county's case list.
"These individuals were listed as positive following a rapid test used for those in hospital care. Subsequently, their specimens were analyzed using a more sophisticated lab process and the results were shown to be negative," the health department writes. That means the county's novel coronavirus disease case total now stands at 233, including 10 deaths.
The Jackson County Health Department also reported seven newly recovered cases, bringing the county's total number of recovered residents to 178.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department also confirmed new coronavirus cases Tuesday. In Williamson County, the new cases included two women — one in her 30s and another in her 60s — and one man in his 50s. In Franklin county, one woman in her 50s tested positive for COVID-19. In a news release, the health department said all four new cases are being placed in isolation.
As of Tuesday, Williamson County has seen 58 COVID-19 cases, and Franklin County has seen 12. Of those cases, 44 people have recovered in Williamson County, and 10 have recovered in Franklin County, according to the health department.
The Southern Seven Health Department reported one new case in the region it serves. A Pulaski County man in his 20s was confirmed to have the virus Tuesday, the health department said in a news release. Like the other southern Illinois cases reported Tuesday, the health department said the man is being placed in isolation.