PADUCAH — Local health departments confirmed new COVID-19 cases in west Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area on Tuesday.
The Purchase District Health Department reported two new cases in McCracken County and one new case in Ballard County over the Memorial Day weekend. The new McCracken County cases include a 56-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman. In Ballard County, a 59-year-old man tested positive for the virus.
The health department said a pending McCracken County case from Friday is now confirmed as well. That case is a 5-year-old girl.
To date, 91 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in McCracken County, including two deaths. As of Tuesday, 67 McCracken County cases have recovered, the health department reported.
In Ballard County, a total of 10 cases have been confirmed to date. Eight of those individuals have recovered.
The Marshall County Health Department also confirmed a new COVID-19 case Tuesday — a 48-year-old man who is in isolation in his home. The new case brings Marshall County's COVID-19 case tally to 36, including two deaths. Thirty-three people have recovered in Marshall County so far, according to the health department.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
