JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- In southern Illinois, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jackson County, one was reported in Massac County and 12 were reported in Union County Friday.
The Jackson County Health Department says the new cases in Jackson County include a woman and a man in their 20s, two men in their 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman in her 60s, and one woman in her 90s. All seven patients are being placed in isolation, according to a news release from the health department.
The Southern Seven Health Department reports the new case in Massac County is a woman in her 30s.
The new cases in Union County include a woman and a man in their 60s, two women in their 70s, four women and a man in their 80s, and two women and a man in their 90s.
The cumulative case totals are now 202 in Jackson County, seven in Massac County and 135 in Union County.
There are currently 24 active cases in Jackson County, one active case in Massac County and 98 active cases in Union County.
A total of four people have died from COVID-19 in Union County.
The Jackson County Health Department says seven additional patients have been released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total to 168 individuals released from isolation.
Five new recoveries were reported in Union County, according to the Southern Seven Health Department. One additional recovery was also reported in Pulaski County. A total of 37 people have recovered in Union County, while a total of 6 people have recovered in Massac County.