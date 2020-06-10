JACKSON COUNTY, IL - The Jackson County Health Department announced the death of a woman in her 90s who was confirmed to have COVID-19. This has been the 12th death relating to COVID-19 in Jackson County.
The Health Department also announced three Jackson County residents have recently contracted the virus; one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 50s and a boy under 10 years old.
These new cases came in contact with the disease through community transmission. The individuals with the cases are in isolation.
There have been 308 confirmed cases in Jackson County and 259 individuals have recovered.