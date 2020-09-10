WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman who lived in a long-term care facility is the 27th person in Williamson County, Illinois, who has died after contracting COVID-19, the local health department reported Thursday.
The woman was in her 70s, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said in a news release Thursday evening. Several deaths connected to long-term care facilities have been reported in Williamson County in recent days. On Wednesday, the health department reported three deaths from a long-term care facility, including a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. Last week, eight deaths were reported among long-term care facility residents.
The health department also reported 65 new COVID-19 cases in the two-county region it serves on Thursday.
Nineteen new cases were reported in Franklin County, and 46 new cases were reported in Williamson County.
The Williamson County cases include a boy under the age of 5, a girl under the age of 10, one boy and four girls in their teens, two men and four women in their 20s, four men and seven women in their 30s, two men and three women in their 40s, four women in their 50s, five men and one woman in their 60s, a man and three women in their 70s, and a man and two women in their 80s.
In Franklin County, the cases include two teen girls, a man in his 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, a man and two women in their 40s, a man and four women in their 50s, a man and two women in their 60s, a man and a women in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.
To date, the health department reports 1,142 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Williamson County, including the 27 deaths. The health department reports 406 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County to date, including one death.
So far, 656 people have recovered in Williamson County, and 271 have recovered in Franklin County.