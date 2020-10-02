PADUCAH — COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Kentucky. Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department says he's adding more contact tracers to his team.
"We're seeing a lot more exposure with schools opening up. We expected that. I think everybody expected that, and there's going to be a lot more contact," Koster said. "So a lot more phone calls and keeping track with persons that you know may be at risk."
A major talking point: President Donald Trump recently tested positive for COVID-19. The president is hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, as of Friday evening. Koster believes the president's positive test will impact the community.
"I think it does certainly send a message out to the public: how important it is to wear a mask," Koster said.
On Monday, the Purchase District Health Department will have testing available for people in McCracken County. Koster says the testing group will travel to other local counties to test people for free.
"We're approaching the population who maybe feels like maybe there's some barriers there that have prevented them from getting tested," Koster said. "Such as, you know, economics and maybe transportation. Maybe they don't have testing in their area, in some of the smaller counties."
To schedule an appointment to be tested at the Purchase District Health Department, click here.