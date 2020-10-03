FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,275 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Saturday — marking a new record for the number of cases reported in one day.
"I know it's been a tough couple of days, seeing the president, the first lady, U.S. senators, Cam Newton and others test positive for COVID-19. But right here in the commonwealth, we now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive," Beshear said in a video message. "This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever, and we have one more day that will add to the count. And it shows that we have to do better."
"Folks, everybody now. Everybody needs to be wearing a mask, and we're gonna' talk on Monday about how we're gonna' step up enforcement, because we see more and more people that are being checked out of businesses without wearing a mask," Beshear continued. "We've got to get back to enforcing these rules, because 1,275 cases are gonna' result in a lot of death too."
The cases reported Saturday include 166 teens and kids ages 18 and younger. Twenty-seven of those children are ages 5 and younger. The youngest case reported in Kentucky Saturday is a 2-month-old baby.
The governor also reported eight new deaths Saturday, including a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Christian County, a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County, two men ages 80 and 89 from Jefferson County, two women ages 76 and 86 from Lincoln County and a 64-year-old woman from Mercer County.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 72,001 known COVID-19 cases, including 1,205 virus-related deaths.
Saturday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 4.74%. That number is based on a seven-day rolling average, which state health officials say takes into account the total number of positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs.
As of Saturday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 12,121 known recovered cases.
Download the document below to read KDPH's full COVID-19 summary for Oct. 3.