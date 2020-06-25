CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says a new temporary COVID-19 testing site is now available.
The city says the state-run site is at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Recreation Center. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, July 5. During that time, the site will be closed on June 28 and July 4.
The site will offer free COVID-19 testing. The city says people who have health insurance can bring their insurance cards with them, but no one will be turned away for lack of insurance. Testing is open to all Illinois residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease or known exposure to it. The Jackson County Health Department says people must provide their contact information at the site, so they can be sure to receive their results.
The city says those who want to be tested are asked to enter on South Marion Street, accessed via East Mill Street. Signs are posted to guide people. Those who want to be tested can arrive at the site via car, bicycle or by walking, the city says.