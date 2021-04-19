MCCRACKEN COUNTY — We're getting our first look at how the pandemic impacted each Kentucky county's unemployment rate. The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet released its annual county unemployment data for 2020.
Out of 120 counties, 119 saw an increase in unemployment. In the Purchase District, the 2020 average unemployment rate was 6.5% compared to 4.5% in 2019.
That 2% difference represents thousands of people in west Kentucky who lost their jobs, and many are visiting the regional unemployment office in Paducah after it reopened last week — by appointment only.
The line outside the West Kentucky Career Center was steady Monday morning. People from all walks of life came by looking for some hope they couldn't get over the phone or online.
WPSD has followed the unemployment story of Wanda Reep for months now. Reep called for the unemployment office in Paducah to open back in September 2020. Monday she finally got her chance to plead her case in person. She spent an hour inside and spoke with us when she left.
"It doesn't sound very hopeful to me. I had to fill out a lot of paperwork. I thought this would be maybe a 30-minute thing. It's taking a lot longer than that," Reep said.
They did give her a solution.
"In two weeks I will either get a letter denying it or I'll get a check, so we'll see," she said.
The new statewide unemployment report shows McCracken County's unemployment rate nearly doubled in 2020. It went from 4.8% to 7.2%. This is the highest unemployment rate in the Purchase District, which consists of Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken and Marshall counties.
Since the Paducah unemployment office opened, the state said that location has served 87 people. Appointments are spaced out due to the ongoing risks posed by COVID-19.
Answering a question from Local 6 during a briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said while people wait on back pay, jobs are available.
"Taking a good job right now will not prevent you from claiming the unemployment you've rightfully qualified for going back," Beshear said. "But folks, if you get vaccinated, it's time to get back out there."
One woman named Kristen Rodgers came by the unemployment office to try and get an in-person appointment with her infant daughter on her hip. She said she couldn't get one online. Rodger is 6 months pregnant, has had COVID-19 and said she just doesn't feel safe going back to her serving job.
She and many others are now relying on the money they've paid into the unemployment system for years to hold them over.
You can read the full 2020 county unemployment data report by clicking here.