MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Unemployment filers can expect to have an extra $400 in weekly benefits starting in September. The federal government approved Kentucky's application for a new supplement to unemployment benefits. That aid will bring needed relief to thousands of people currently receiving help from nonprofits to get by.
When Marshall County Needline opens its doors for the day, there's always someone waiting in need of help.
"People lost their jobs or were laid off, and our number skyrocketed. And so we're giving out a tremendous amount more food than what we normally do," said Doug Moore, president of the needline's board of directors.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the demand for help from organizations like the needline. Kentucky's unemployment rate has dropped significantly since its double-digit peak in April. But, those who are still unemployed have gone weeks without bonus federal unemployment benefits keeping them afloat.
They're ending up at the doors of places like the St. Vincent de Paul Budget Store in Paducah.
"We're up to about 15 people a day, so it is coming up, but the people we are seeing are new people or people who maybe haven't been in for a long time," said Suzanne Warren, president of the Paducah conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The store helps people pay their utility bills and rent.
"We just help them out as best we can with what we have to offer," Warren said.
The needline can no longer help anyone with bills, because the fund for that has been depleted.
"We're going to keep the positive attitude. We're not going anywhere, whether you get five cans or three, you know?" Warren said.
If you would like to donate to the needline, you can contribute via its GoFundMe page. The help the St. Vincent de Paul Society, you can send donations or volunteer.