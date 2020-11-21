PADUCAH — In the middle of a pandemic, health care workers are tasked with many different jobs. But another job is waiting for them when they get home – being there for their family.
Working as COVID-19 continues to spread, causing illnesses and deaths across the nation and the world, is challenging for them.
It’s also challenging for their families, whose loved ones are working with COVID-19 patients and sometimes working long shifts.
Baptist Health Paducah nurse Shelby Curtsinger says she’s also dealing with other parts of the pandemic.
“I get frustrated with the restrictions, frustrated with the masks,” said Curtsinger. “I mean my baby has never seen an adult outside of our house that doesn't have a mask on, how weird is that. I mean my three-year-old thinks that masks are normal, She runs around putting masks on her baby dolls."
When Curtsinger gets to work, she sees the scary side of the pandemic.
“If you ask a health care worker where they stand, I don't think any of us have a straight answer, because we're all seeing both sides.," she said. "I just know that it's hard, and we're doing the best that we can — and one foot in front of the other, sweet Jesus."
Health care workers continue to ask that you wear your mask, stay 6 feet apart, and wash your hands – so health workers can stay safe.