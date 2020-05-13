CARBONDALE, IL — A southern Illinois nursing home resident said the facility's decision to take on COVID-19 patients is putting lives at risk.
Kristy Parcelluzzi lives at Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale. The facility went from having zero COVID-19 cases to 17. The patients were transferred from another facility in Anna. Parcelluzzi said she no longer feels safe.
"This is how they killed people in New York and New Jersey. I'm terrified for my life. I really am, and for everybody that lives here. I have a family that's concerned. They live far enough away. I keep in contact with them on a day-to-day basis to let them know what's happening," said Parcelluzzi.
Parcelluzzi has diabetes and heart problems. She said she has taken it upon herself to protect herself.
"I'm sitting outside to avoid getting sick. Come rain, shine, whatever it is, I'm doing it so I'm not getting sick," said Parcelluzzi.
Bart Hagston with the Jackson County Health Department said the department has been working with nine long-term care facilities, including Integrity, to make sure they have everything they need to protect residents.
"Trying to make sure they have the latest guidance, because their residents are the most vulnerable to this disease, and we want to make sure they're able to provide the proper care and produce the best outcomes," said Hagston.
Integrity Regional Director of Operations Kristi Karch sent a statement saying they're taking appropriate actions to protect their residents.
They also are putting the patients in a designated COVID-19 wing.