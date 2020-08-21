OBION COUNTY, TN — The gates are open, and the 2020 Obion County Fair is underway. Many events like this have been cancelled because of COVID-19, but organizers decided to move forward with the fair — with a few changes.
The biggest change is how people enter the fair. When coming through the gate, people will have to have their temperature checked and wear a face mask. Once people get inside, they can decide if they want to leave their mask on. There are also hand sanitizing stations throughout the fair and signs encouraging people to stay 6 feet apart.
"We're expecting a good crowd. You know, you're not sure if you're going to, but your hope is to have a good crowd," says Fair Vice President Blake Laws.
Laws says for him, having the fair is more than just an annual event. It's personal to him.
"It's just something that I love to do, and my dad brought me out here in '98, and we started the tradition, and it's been going on ever since," says Laws.
Laws isn't the only one who's glad to see the fair happen this year. Jeremiah Parham has been going to the Obion County Fair for more than 40 years. Despite the risk, he believes having the fair is a good thing, and he plans on attending as usual.
"You gotta' protect yourself, but you know what? The main thing is to enjoy yourself. It's still the end of the summer, so we gotta' enjoy ourselves," says Parham.
"I would say it's more important this year than any other year, because everything has been cancelled," says Laws.
Instead of six nights, this fair will run for nine nights until Aug. 29.
"With it going nine days instead of six, we're able to kind of draw it out to where not everybody is here for one night, and they can come on different nights," says Laws.
