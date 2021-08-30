A judge in Ohio has ruled in favor of a woman who sued to force a hospital to administer the anti-parasitic agent ivermectin to her husband, who was being treated for COVID-19. This, despite the fact that the medication does not work against COVID-19 — it has repeatedly failed to help COVID-19 patients in clinical trials.
The Ohio Capital Journal reports that Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ordered West Chester Hospital to provide the 51-year-old man with 30mg of ivermectin daily for three weeks.
While ivermectin can be used to treat head lice and other ailments caused by parasites, COVID-19 is caused by a virus, not a parasite.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say it's dangerous in large doses and can cause serious harm. Those warnings have come as calls to poison control centers climbed after people took the version for livestock. USA Today reports poison control callers have reported symptoms ranging from extreme vomiting to blurred vision. Other reports include an individual who was hospitalized after taking pills they bought online, and another person who was hospitalized for nine days after drinking the cattle formula of the medication.
The FDA says an overdose of the medication can also cause diarrhea, problems with balance, low blood pressures, allergic reactions, coma and death.
The woman who filed the Ohio lawsuit found a doctor to prescribe the medication to her husband, but the hospital declined to give it to him. The Ohio Capital Journal reports that the doctor belongs to the "Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance," an organization that touts ivermectin. Dr. Leanne Chrisman-Khawam, a physician and professor at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, told the newspaper that the FLCCCA members are “snake oil salesmen.”
"She reviewed the association’s research on the drug’s uses and said there are some serious problems with its cited studies: many of them don’t show positive results, and those that do bear design flaws like small control groups, unaccounted for variables, non-blinded studies, not accounting for mitigations like vaccines and masking practices, and others," the newspaper reports.
Here in Kentucky, Gov, Andy Beshear addressed the use of ivermectin during a briefing Monday afternoon — specifically addressing people who may consider buying the livestock version for themselves.
Beshear said COVID-19 disinformation on social media is scary.
"Every doctor in America is saying 'please get vaccinated.' Somebody on Facebook says to take a deworming medication, and people run out to do it. That's scary. Please, God, don't do that. If you've ever taken care of horses, they are much, much, much bigger than us, and their bodies work very differently than us," Beshear said.