FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has its first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
“As expected, Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant,” Beshear said in a tweet. He and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack scheduled a news conference Saturday.
Last week, Beshear said cases of COVID-19 were going up, pointing to the delta variant, which he referred to as “our enemy No. 1.”
On Friday, Beshear said the state had 2,582 new cases and 35 additional deaths. A total of 11,754 people have died of the virus in Kentucky.
