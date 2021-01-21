FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 58 new coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky on Thursday — the largest number reported in one day in Kentucky so far.
To date, Kentucky has lost 3,301 people because of the pandemic.
"It is staggering," Beshear said. "And so tomorrow we're gonna' be memorializing those individuals in a ceremony where were gonna' end up placing an American flag on our grounds here at the Capitol for every single individual we’ve lost, and were gonna' keep doing that.”
Beshear said all those who've died because of COVID-19 were "children of God," who were loved by their communities and will be deeply missed.
Beshear said the state is seeing more COVID-19 cases because of a recent spike in cases that came after the holidays.
However, Beshear said the state is beginning to see a decline in cases and a decrease in its COVID-19 test positivity rate.
On Thursday, Beshear reported 3,728 new cases. While Beshear said the number is too high, the governor said it's the lowest total reported on a Thursday in Kentucky in more than four weeks.
Beshear said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has declined to 11.05%, down from 11.29% on Wednesday.
Currently, 1,604 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, Beshear said, including 394 in intensive care units and 209 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 338,034 COVID-19 cases.
Currently, 116 of the state's 120 counties are in the red zone, because the COVID-19 incidence rate is at a critical level in those communities.