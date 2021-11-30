Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday won a preliminary court order to block President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. That injunction by a federal judge in Kentucky only affects three states, but a ruling by another federal judge — this one in Louisiana — applies to health care workers nationwide.
U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove in Frankfort granted Cameron's motion to block the mask mandate for federal contractors on Tuesday, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. “Today, a federal court halted the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors,”Cameron said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “This is a significant ruling because it gives immediate relief from the federal government’s vaccine requirement to Kentuckians who either contract with the federal government or work for a federal contractor.”
The attorneys general of Tennessee and Ohio joined Cameron's lawsuit, and Tatenhove's ruling only applies to those three states.
However, U.S. Judge Terry Doughty in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a nationwide injunction Tuesday that blocks the mandate for health care workers across the country.
That lawsuit was led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and was joined by Cameron and the attorneys general of Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia and Ohio.
Cameron issued a statement Tuesday evening commending Doughty's decision.
“The court ruled today that the Biden Administration and CMS [the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] do not have the authority to issue a mandatory vaccination requirement for healthcare workers,” Cameron wrote. “We are grateful to the court for the relief this decision brings to burdened healthcare facilities and compassionate healthcare workers, in Kentucky and across our nation, who feared losing their jobs under this mandate.”
In his ruling, Doughty said President Joe Biden doesn't have be authority to issue the ruling, and that "mandating a vaccine to 10.3 million healthcare workers is something that should be done by Congress, not a government agency," but that "It is not clear that even an Act of Congress mandating a vaccine would be constitutional. Certainly, CMS does not have this authority by a general authorization statue."
In his conclusion, the judge emphasized the separation of powers in the three branches of government.
"During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties," Doughty wrote.