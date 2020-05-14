JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department says one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed Thursday, bringing the case total to 176 in the southern Illinois county.
The new case is a man in his 20s, according to a news release from the health department. They believe the man contracted the virus through community transmission.
43 of the county's 176 total cases are active cases as of Thursday.
The health department says ten people have died form the coronavirus in Jackson County. Three more people have been released from isolation according to the CDC guidelines. A total of 123 people have been released from isolation.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: