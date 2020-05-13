WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Williamson County Wednesday. To date, the county has a total of 51 cases.
The new case is a female in her 20s, according to a news release from the health department. She is believed to have been infected while working at a long-term care facility outside of Williamson and Franklin Counties.
The health department says she is in isolation.
Out of the 51 total cases in Williamson County, 31 have recovered.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider for more information.