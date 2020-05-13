CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- The Cape Girardeau Health Department confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday. The new case brings the county total to 51 cases.
The health department also confirmed one additional recovery, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 34.
As of Wednesday, eight people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and one person has died.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.
Read the full news release from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center: