Cape Girardeau County COVID-19 map

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- The Cape Girardeau Health Department confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday. The new case brings the county total to 51 cases.

The health department also confirmed one additional recovery, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 34.

As of Wednesday, eight people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and one person has died.

Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.

Read the full news release from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center:

Download PDF Cape Girardeau County COVID-19 news release 5/13

Tags