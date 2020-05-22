CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- The Cape Girardeau Department of Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Friday. There's now a cumulative total of 57 cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County.
The health department says there's currently 9 active cases, which is three less from Thursday. A total of 44 people have recovered and two people have died as of Friday, according to a news release from the health department.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.
