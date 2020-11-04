MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department reported a new coronavirus-related death Wednesday, as well as 16 new cases.
The death is the eighth life lost in Marshall County connected to the virus. The health department did not release any information about the person who died, but did provide age and gender information about the new cases in an update shared to its official Facebook page.
Wednesday's cases include a 44-year-old man, a 42-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, a 58-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, a 27-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man.
To date, Marshall County has had 571 cases. So far, the health department said 447 of those individuals have been released from monitoring.
Marshall County is in the red zone because of the high COVID-19 incidence rate there. Counties classified in the red zone have 25 or more cases per 100,000 people, and are considered to be "critical" when it comes to the virus' spread.