JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A man in his 70s has died because of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department announced Wednesday. He is the 26th person to die in Jackson County after contracting the illness.
The health department also reported 29 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, including five women and six men in their 20s, four women and two men in their 30s, three women and two men in their 40s, four women in their 50s, two women in their 60s and one man in his 70s.
The county has had 1,471 COVID-19 cases since testing began. So far, the health department says 1,328 of those cases have been released from isolation in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The health department says 117 active cases are currently being managed.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced that new efforts to deal with the resurgence of the virus in 20 counties, including Jackson, will go into effect Thursday, the health department reminds. Those mitigations will be in effect for at least 14 days. They include:
Bars
- No indoor service.
- All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside.
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed).
- Tables should be 6 feet apart.
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting.
- No dancing or standing indoors.
- Reservations required for each party.
- No seating of multiple parties at one table.
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service.
- All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart.
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting.
- Reservations required for each party.
- No seating of multiple parties at one table.
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity.
- No party buses.
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigation rules for bars and restaurants, if applicable.