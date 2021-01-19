PADUCAH — Wednesday will mark one year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the U.S.
Phil Robinson from Lyon County, Kentucky, was one of the first COVID-19 cases in the Local 6 area last March.
Robinson found out through a push alert from Local 6 that he'd tested positive after the governor announced the first Lyon County case. He was one of only 26 cases in the state.
"In March, I never thought we'd still be dealing with it 10 months later," Robinson said. "I thought it'd be over it in the summer. But it seems to be getting worse."
By April, we reported the first McCracken County death, an 81-year-old man.
That same month, Robinson donated plasma. He's done that six times now, and encourages others to donate to save lives.
"There's, what, 2,500 a day in the state of Kentucky that tested positive?" Robinson said. "That tells me we ought to be having 2,500 people lining up in 30 days to start donating their COVID plasma."
By the end of October, several local counties fell into the red zone, meaning their case incidence rate is at a critical level. Schools returned to virtual learning by November. In December, a Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital doctor received the first vaccine in the west Kentucky area.
Now, almost every county in Kentucky is in the red zone. And the state's vaccine rollout plan is underway.
Robinson believes the vaccine is a bit of hope for this tough year. He hopes people will learn to take the virus seriously.
Robinson hopes to get the vaccine as soon as it's available to him.