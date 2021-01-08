PADUCAH — The Basketball flooring is being taken up at the Paducah McCracken County Convention Center. The staff is preparing to host the first expo of 2021 — and the first expo since the pandemic started.
"This is the first one we've had since last April," says Convention Center Director Michelle Campbell.
Campbell says preparing for an expo is very different in the age of COVID-19. Despite the virus still spreading widely, the Open Season Sportsman's Expo is still planning to be a go. In order for the expo to happen, though, they'll have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
"We are going to do everything we can to make this a safe event," says Campbell.
Campbell says for the upcoming Open Season Expo, the convention center will be at 50% capacity, everyone will have to wear a mask while in the expo, sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the building, staff will clean door knobs and handles constantly, and security will be there to enforce the rules.
"If you don't want to wear a mask, then don't come," says Chris O'Hara.
O'Hara is with Bonnier Events and is the organizer of the Open Season Expo. He says they have their own safety guidelines, like making the expo aisles wider for social distancing and spacing the vendors farther apart.
"We have our own — I think it's 23 or 24 or 26-page book of rules that, you know, we're willing to implement anything we have to do based on that. They're asking and what we can do," says O'Hara.
Even though the convention center and O'Hara have a plan in place, some say this event is worrisome.
"Yeah, I mean I have concerns," says Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster.
Koster worries if COVID-19 guidelines are not followed, the event could turn into a super spreader event.
"If you do these things, hey great, you know, have fun. Great, do it. But if you don't follow the guidelines, then you're putting our community at risk," says Koster.
Koster says he will contact and work with the convention center in the coming week to review its COVID-19 safety plan. Likewise, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray say their offices have been in contact with the convention center about their safety protocol.
The Open Season Sportsman's Expo begins Jan. 15 and ends Jan. 17. If you do decide to attend the expo, be prepared to wear a mask and follow all guidelines.