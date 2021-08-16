FRANKFORT, KY — "We are at an alarming point. We’re pretty close to a critical point," Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians, reporting more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days.
"Over the weekend and including today we’ve had a total of 6,778 new cases of COVID-19," Beshear said in a video message shared via social media Monday afternoon. "Our positivity rate, now at 12.4% — the highest that it has been in a long, long time."
The new cases include 2,100 reported Monday, 548 of which are age 18 and younger. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,280 new cases Sunday, 538 of which are 18 and younger. Saturday, the state had 2,398 new cases, including 603 which are 18 and younger.
"We have had 25 deaths over the last three days that we’re announcing," Beshear said. That number includes nine deaths reported Monday, eight reported Sunday and eight reported Saturday.
"Eleven of them are people ages 55 or younger," Beshear said. "I want you to listen to some of these ages. We lost a 39 year old from Fayette County, a 44 and a 45 year old from Jefferson County, a 34 year old from Mason County, a 45 year old from Fleming County, a 43 year old from Montgomery County, a 50 year old from Monroe, a 53 year old from Henderson. We lost 54 year olds in Calloway and Grayson and a 55 year old in Adair."
"These are people taken far too young, and it shows that it could happen to any of us, so please, if you have haven’t yet gotten vaccinated, go do it," Beshear continued. "Do it today. Do it tomorrow. Do it as fast as you can."
The governor also encouraged Kentuckians to wear masks in indoor public places, a request that aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear masks in those spaces if they live in a community with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission. Every county in Kentucky is seeing high or substantial COVID-19 incidence rates, with 113 counties in the red zone and seven in the orange zone.
"Our hospitals are filling up. Some of them are at full capacity. That means that if you’re harmed in another way, there’s less staff and maybe not even a bed for you to get the help that you need," Beshear said.
As of Monday, KDPH reports 1,528 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 429 in intensive care units and 224 on ventilators.
"By the end of the week, we’re likely to have more people hospitalized right now for COVID than at any point during this pandemic, so take this seriously. Don’t fight the things that we know help us to protect one another. Do your part. The lives and the health of other Kentuckians depend on you," Beshear said.
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine in the Local 6 area? Visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide to find a provider near year.