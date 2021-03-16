FRANKFORT, KY — Five people have been hospitalized because of a COVID-19 outbreak at an eastern Kentucky nursing home, which state officials say is caused by a new variant of the novel coronavirus.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says 41 people at the facility have tested positive, and it is not yet known which variant of the virus caused the cases.
“We do know it is not one of the common variants — the ones we associate with the United Kingdom or South Africa or Brazil — but it is a cluster, and it looks like it is the same infection in a group of these individuals," Stack said.
Stack said the variant at the nursing home will be genetically sequenced and compared with variants at larger labs to determine its origin.
The public health commissioner says 85% of the residents and 48% of the staff at the nursing home were vaccinated against the virus, and "it appears that an unvaccinated person brought COVID-19 into the nursing facility."
Of the 41 cases, 27 are residents, and 14 are heath care workers. Five residents have been hospitalized in the outbreak.
Stack said only 30% of the vaccinated people who tested positive have been symptomatic, but a much larger percent of the unvaccinated cases have ad symptoms. He noted that four of the five hospitalized indivuduals had not been vaccinated.
“Vaccination appears to have markedly reduced the risk of serious infection and hospitalization," Stack said. He said this shows increased vaccinations among residents, staff and visitors to long-term care facilities is urgently needed, and encouraged all Kentuckians to get vaccinated when they are able.
"It’s the single best thing we can do now to help ourselves escape from this pandemic that has so upended our lives over the past year," Stack said.
The public health commissioner also encouraged all Kentuckians — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and well, cover their coughs and stay home if they are sick.