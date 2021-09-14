TROY, KY (WLEX) — At the beginning of the pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged churches to ring their bells each day at 10 a.m. to help lift spirits during our time of isolation.
Eighteen months later, a Woodford County woman is seeing to it that tradition continues while it's still needed.
Far away from hospital walls where patients are fighting COVID-19, a bell tolls for them in the small Woodford County community of Troy.
Peggy Carter Seal rings her bell each day from her front porch.
“I am a good ol’ Woodford Countian. Always lived on the southern end. I grew up in Nonesuch, which is God's country, as is Troy,” Carter Seal said.
Set back off the road surrounded by more land than houses, she walks out each day and rings her bell.
“It was very, very calming and soothing to me,” Carter Seal said
She started in March of 2020, answering the request from Beshear to ring church bells each day at 10.
Back then, she'd drive down the road to her church.
"You would be surprised at the number of people that would call and say ‘My brother is having a surgery. Could you say a prayer when you ring the bell?’ Somehow it took on a significance that a prayer at home just couldn't,” Carter Seal said.
But when the weather got bad, she brought the bell ringing to her porch. And that's where it continues, as does the prayer and peace along with it.
The bell ringing has helped Carter Seal, too. She's a very social person. And this small act has helped her feel less isolated.
"That's why the pandemic hit me very hard, because I'm used to going all the time,” Carter Seal said. “I'm involved in a lot of volunteer work, a lot of social activities, and to think I was going to be home at the cabin by myself most of the time."
Peggy is proud she's been able to do this service for herself and others. She says she'll continue it until cases seem to really wane.
She urges others to get vaccinated and wear masks in hopes the bell ringing, like these unprecedented times, will soon come to an end.
"It's just a way for me to stay connected and feel like I’m doing a small part in this pandemic,” Carter Seal said.