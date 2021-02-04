Transportation and trust are two of the biggest barriers many of you are facing to get your COVID-19 vaccine, but it's especially challenging among minority groups.
Local county health departments are working to make sure people across our region can get to and from vaccination sites. Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster says anyone in need of transportation to get to and from any vaccination sites in Paducah can use the Paducah Public Transit System.
Noel Coplen with the Graves County Health Department says vaccines could be administered via the health department's mobile medical unit in neighborhoods where people don't have transportation. Fulton transit is also an option for that area.
Marcus Turnley, a physician assistant at Mercy Health Lourdes hospital, has gotten both doses of his COVID-19 vaccine. He hopes to encourage you, that not only the science behind the vaccine safe but it will give our community a sense of hope, which is something that many of us need right now.
“We all want to get to some sense of normalcy,” Turnley said. “I think that sense of normalcy is going to be a new normal. We want to all be able to do the things that we have done before. We want to be able to enjoy our families, be able to go to restaurants, and be able to do some of those other things. In order to do those things, we have to make sure that everyone is taken care of by the vaccine, and the other things that we're doing right now. We can get that herd immunity that we talked about and we can get a chance to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
Coplen says the health department has already sent a request to the state to keep the vaccination site at the health department. More than 2,500 seniors are on the vaccine waiting list as of now.