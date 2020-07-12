PADUCAH — A business in downtown Paducah has announced a temporary closure after learning some customers were in direct contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement shared via its Facebook page, Paducah Beer Werks says it has been notified that multiple people who ate at the brewpub have been in direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. "The person that tested positive negligently went out to bars and work while they were awaiting their test results and quite possibly exposed multiple other people to this virus. This individual did not come into our establishment," the statement reads.
Paducah Beer Werks says it is closing as a precaution Monday through Wednesday this week to disinfect the building and await test results from those who were in contact with the person who tested positive. The business plans to reopen at 12 p.m. Thursday.
On July 2, Beer Werks owner Todd Blume talked with Local 6 about his decision to wait to reopen until about a month after the state allowed bars and restaurants to do so. Even as the business reopened, Blume said he was already thinking about what his business would do if the state required bars and restaurants to close again. "I'm absolutely thinking 'What are the next steps I'm going to have to take to make it through the next one?' because it's possible," Blume said.
Regarding the business's decision to close this week, the statement reads: "We won't close every single time someone tests positive for the virus in our small community but this is a special case because of the large amount of possible exposure. We do not feel there is reason to be alarmed, we are just taking the safest possible steps we know to take to continue to ensure that your safety and health is our top priority when you step foot in Paducah Beer Werks."
The statement also reminds customers that Padudcah Beer Werks requires patrons to wear masks when they are not eating and drinking. "If you forgot yours, that's okay. We have plenty of masks for you to wear. Unlike others, we enforce this rule and anyone not wearing a mask while they are inside of our building will be asked to leave," the statement reads.