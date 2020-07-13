PADUCAH — A local business is taking extra precautions to make sure customers and employees are safe from COVID-19.
Customers won't be sitting down to eat at Paducah Beer Werks for a few days. Owner Todd Blume said they're closing to disinfect and sanitize the building. Blume said he saw in a Facebook post that some of his customers came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
"Community is business," Blume said. "If we don't take this stance and say, OK, we have to protect everyone, there won't be a community for business. We'll get shut back down, which will be much harder on me."
The person who tested positive never went inside the restaurant, but other customers were in contact with that person. So, Blume said it's best for the restaurant to temporarily close as a precaution.
Blume said the brewpub is already already following state guidelines. Bar seating is closed, tables are spaced properly for social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations are set up around the restaurant.
While he knows Paducah Beer Werks is not required to close, he hopes other businesses see the decision as an example for safety.
"It's all about saving Paducah, saving Kentucky, saving our community. So, we need to be open about it, and say, hey, we're taking these precautions. We want to encourage other businesses," Blume said.
Blume said employees are encouraged to get tested. He said decisions about closing are being handled on a case-by-case basis. But as long as there's a pandemic, they'll do whatever it takes to make sure the community is protected.
Paducah Beer Werks will reopen Thursday at noon. Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department said businesses aren't required to close down if someone tests positive. However, employees who were in contact with a positive person should be tested and self-quarantine until they get their results.