PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Education unanimously voted to push the start of the school year to Aug. 24 for students. The district has just over a month to make preparations for students to return to classrooms.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said the pandemic means students and parents have to adjust to a new sense of normal.
"If we are moving, we're wearing a mask," Shively said. "With that, we'll really try to be focused on the opportunities that we can take advantage of 6-foot social distancing, so that when we're sitting still in a classroom and learning, behind a desk, seated, that we can take our mask and move it down and seem more normal."
A virtual option is available for parents who do not want to send their kids to school for in-person instruction. Shively is assuring parents it will be different than the nontraditional instruction offered during the spring semester, when schools had to close because of the pandemic.
"It's not NTI. It's not a packet. It's engaged online learning. And with that, that will drive the next step and the next decision," Shively said. "But it looks like, as we've analyzed every space across our district, is that we're going to have to be at 70%-ish most places to be able to get the 6-foot circles, social distance while we're in class, seated, learning."
The district is making preparations to have fewer students in the building, to increase safety in the classroom.
"I highly anticipate us having a hybrid model starting out, so that would reduce the number of in-person students each school day. We want to do that by minimizing the impact and burdens that puts on families," Shively said.
A hybrid model would divide students into five groups with an equal number of students, with each group having one day of virtual instruction per week. Students would spend four days physically in the classroom. Parents will receive a survey from the district on Wednesday to decide how their child will participating in the school year. Parents will need to respond to the survey by July 28.