PADUCAH — Paducah City Hall will reopen for limited services starting Monday, Feb. 1.
City hall has been closed to the public since Nov. 20 because of COVID-19 cases spikes locally and across the state of Kentucky. The closure was extended more than once because of COVID-19, with city employees helping the public over the phone and online.
Starting Feb. 1, the building will be open Monday through Friday for financial payments and Fire Prevention Division permits, the city announced in a news release Tuesday. All other meetings will be held by appointment only. Additionally, City Hall will have special hours during which only those at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19 will be allowed inside.
Paducah City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for high-risk customers only. That includes people ages 65 and older and people who have compromised immune systems or have medal conditions such as chronic lung disease, serious heart conditions, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and others that would put them at greater risk.
From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the building will be open to all customers.
All visitors are asked to wear face masks, follow signs in place directing movement in the building to aid with social distancing and use the hand sanitizer stations in place inside the building. For those who don't have face masks, the city is providing disposable masks upon entry.
Regarding social distancing, the city says employees will help ensure distancing between customers, and the restrooms and elevator will be limited to one person or one family unit at a time.
City Manager Jim Arndt says the public is encouraged to continue to use video conferencing, phone services and email to carry out as much city hall related business as possible. A drop box is also available by the 5th Street door of the building, to allow people to make payments and drop off correspondence without going inside.
The city says those who need to make an appointment to visit Paducah City Hall for reasons other than financial payments and Fire Prevention Division permits can call the main information phone number for city government, which is 270-444-8800.
More information, including contact details for the various departments of Paducah city government, is available at paducahky.gov.