PADUCAH — A growing number of senior citizens are facing food insecurity during the pandemic. A local organization is helping make sure they don't go hungry.
Steve DuPerrieu is a volunteer at Paducah Cooperative Ministry. He delivers grocery bags to senior citizens.
"The reward is seeing their face," DuPerrieu said. "It's seeing that smile, hearing that thank you, knowing that you helped somehow make that day a bit better."
Peanut butter, dry milk, and canned goods are some of the things 404 senior citizens get through PCM. For some, it's the only way they can get groceries.
"There's some homes that I go to that you wonder where their next meal is coming from," DuPerrieu said. "And without those groceries, you know, they'd really be in a dire situation for food, so they're very thankful."
PCM Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich said the food helps older adults, who are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, who don't have transportation and those on fixed incomes.
"We can all look out for one another in that way and help each other," Suhrheinrich said. "If you've got an elderly neighbor that you're concerned about, check on them. And if we can help some way, we will sure try to."
Suhrheinrich said they also provide a drive-thru meal service for those who can stop by. She said PCM will do whatever they can to make sure no one goes hungry.
If you're 60 or older, a McCracken County resident, and meet federal income guidelines, you may qualify for this senior commodity program. Suhrheinch said call PCM at 270-442-6795 to sign up.
