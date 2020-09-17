PADUCAH — A Paducah Head Start Preschool staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Paducah Public Schools.
The school district announced the positive test result in a news release Thursday afternoon. The release says the district is following guidance from the Purchase District Health Department regarding the case. The health department is investigating the case and carrying out contact tracing, and the district says it is cooperating fully with those efforts.
The individuals who meet the criteria of a close contact will be contacted by PAHD and will receive instructions. Staff members or parents with a student who may have been exposed can expect a call from contact tracers at the Purchase Area Health Department.
Last week, the district announced a Paducah Tilghman High School student and a Clark Elementary student tested positive for the virus. As with those cases, the district says people who meet the criteria to be considered a close contact of the person who tested positive will be contacted by the health department with instructions. "Staff members or parents with a student who may have been exposed can expect a call from contact tracers," the news release says.
Paducah Public Schools says people in the community who have questions about COVID-19 can call the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631 or visit kycovid19.ky.gov for more information. The district says parents and guardians who have specific questions can contact Healthy at School officer Amie Tooley by emailing amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or calling 270-444-5611 ext. 1020.