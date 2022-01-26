Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital provided an update Wednesday on Covid related topics.
Baptist Health
- According to Baptist Health, the ER has been overwhelmed by people coming in to take Covid tests. The volume of people coming in has put a strain on ER staff members. Baptist Health is asking residents to take advantage of other free testing sites in the community.
- The National Guard are expected to continue assisting at Baptist Health until April 1. According to the hospital, the Guard may leave sooner, but will stay and assist as long as needed.
- As of Wednesday, elective procedures are being performed. However, the hospital is taking it day by day based on inpatient volume and staffing.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital
- Mercy Health is seeing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, the hospital reported.
- Due to the high number of hospitalizations, staff are evaluating and prioritizing planned procedures based off resource allocation.
- Mercy Health has no plans to have the National Guard at the hospital at this time.
For the latest Covid statistics in Kentucky, click here.