PADUCAH — Paducah police say a man was arrested after he allegedly stole a pickup truck minutes after he was released from jail Wednesday.
A man called police at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, and reported seeing a man driving down South 5th Street in the caller's 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck. The caller told officers he'd left the keys in the truck while it was parked in the Paducah City Hall parking lot at 5th and Clark streets, the Paducah Police Department says in a news release.
The truck was found not long after, parked in the 900 block of Leake Avenue. The news release says a McCracken County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a K9 tracked from the truck to an apartment in the 1200 block of South 9th Street, where they found 20-year-old Antonio M. Jones.
Police say Jones matched the description that the caller gave officers of the person who stole his truck. The Paducah Police Department claims Jones admitted to taking the truck just after he was released from the McCracken County Jail.
Police also say Jones' release paperwork from the jail was found inside the truck.
Jones was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000 and again jailed in the McCracken County Jail.