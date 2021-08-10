PADUCAH — Because COVID-19 is once again on the rise in Paducah and McCracken County, Paducah Mayor George Bray on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in the city in an order that will require everyone to wear masks inside city office buildings starting Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports McCracken County's COVID-19 incidence rate is 45 average daily cases per 100,000 population based on data from the past seven days. As a whole, the state's incidence rate is 45.7 average daily cases per 100,000 population over that same time period. nearly every county in the state has a high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rate. On Monday, the Purchase District Health Department reported 278 active COVID-19 cases among McCracken County residents.
In a news release sent Tuesday evening, the city says Bray's state of emergency order directs all state and city employees and all members of the general public to wear masks while inside any city of Paducah office building, including Paducah City Hall.
The news release says all employees will be allowed to remove their masks within their workstations if they can maintain appropriate social distancing from others or where COVID-19 barriers are installed.
The state of emergency also strongly urges all those who are medically eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for their own protection and to protect the health of others in the community.
Bray also suggests that all businesses encourage their employees and customers to get vaccinated, and require masks and social distancing if they will not.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer on Monday issued a state of emergency for the county. Unlike the city's order, Clymer's executive order only requires unvaccinated individuals to mask up inside county government buildings.
