PADUCAH -- Nurses keep us safe, helping us and bringing comfort when healing is not possible.
This week, we are celebrating them for their work, especially during this pandemic.
Three local nurses went the extra mile for a COVID-19 patient in her last moments.
Hannah Hoover, Katelyn Wuchte and Ali Lampert are nurses at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
Every day they get on the elevator and push the button number four. When those elevator doors slide open, they get to work.
They work with patients through the good and the bad.
"I took care of her when she first got there," said Wuchte.
Wuchte helped an 86-year-old COVID-19 patient through her final moments, playing "Amazing Grace" for her.
"I didn't think that it would hit me as hard as it does," said Wuchte. "When we have patients when, that are sick, especially on the oncology floor, you get really close with patients cause most of our patients are readmitted."
Wuchte said when her patients' condition worsen, it hurts.
Hoover also helped days before the woman passed.
Hoover set up a Zoom meeting on a robot so the patient could see her family one last time.
"I talked to the family and kind of gave them an update of, you know, what her status was at the time," said Hoover. "Then I was able to give them some privacy and be able to talk to her."
Lampert was also in the room with Wuchte as she played the song.
"The family had had several phone calls that they believed to be their last phone call," Lampert said.
Lampert suggested playing ""Amazing Grace," a song that also brings her peace.
"Several people have said that hearing is the last sense that patients have and I truly believe that because as she talked to her family, she really did seem to relax," said Lampert. "We had no other indicator, there was nothing else that we were doing for her that could explain that relaxation."
These small acts of kindness touched the nurses, but it will forever stay with the patient's family.
It is not just COVID-19 patients who are unable to see their families right now.
Any patient in the hospital is isolated to protect them and their loved ones.