PADUCAH — One employee and two students in Paducah Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Friday.
A Clark Elementary employee, a McNabb Elementary student and a Paducah Middle student have tested positive for the virus, the district said in a news release. "None of the cases are connected or suspected to have originated in the school environment," the announcement states.
The news release says 14 individuals were identified as possibly being exposed to the virus from contact with the two student cases, and those individuals were quarantined immediately after contact tracers identified the possible exposure. Paducah Public Schools says no one in the district in has been identified as a close contact of the staff member who tested positive.
As with other cases the district has disclosed to the public, Paducah Public Schools says it is working with the Purchase District Health Department, which is handling all contact tracing and case investigation efforts.
Parents and guardians with specific questions about COVID-19 in the school district can contact Healthy at School Officer Amie Tooley at amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or 270-444-5611 ext. 1020.