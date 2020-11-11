PADUCAH — About 30 Paducah Public Schools employees have "COVID related issues or quarantines," a school district spokesman said Wednesday, announcing that students will continue virtual instruction through next week.
Paducah Public Schools spokesman Wayne Walden said Superintendent Donald Shively is one of the 30 staff members affected. Shively has tested positive for the virus, Walden told Local 6, but not all of the 30 employs have. Some are quarantined because of exposure to the virus, some are caring for a family member who tested positive, and some have tested positive.
The decision to continue virtual learning for all students from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20 was made under the recommendation of the Purchase District Health Department because of the rising rate of COVID-19 infections in the community, Walden said in the news release. Students will also have nontraditional instruction days on Nov. 23 and 24. School will not be in session from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Walden said the district's Tornado Takeout meal program will deliver meals once a week on Thursdays, providing six days' worth of meals for teens and kids ages 18 and younger.
