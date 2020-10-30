PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools will continue in-person instruction, despite McCracken County's red zone status for COVID-19 incidence.
In a news release Friday the school district said, while the county is in the red zone, the incidence of infection and related quarantines for Paducah students, faculty, and staff has decreased lately.
The district said the decision to continue in-person learning will be made on a week-to-week basis as administrators continue to monitor the infection rate and consult with the Purchase District Health Department.
The news release said families should be prepared to move to all-virtual learning if needed in the future.
The district reminded students and staff to stay home if they are sick. Anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and is waiting to receive test results is advised not to return to school until receiving a negative result. Families are asked to communicate with their child's school if either scenario applies to them, to make sure attendance is adjusted.
Parents and guardians with specific questions regarding COVID-19 and the school district can contact Healthy at School Officer Amie Tooley by emailing amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or calling 270-444-5611 ext. 1020.
