PADUCAH – Beginning Wednesday, masks will be optional in all school settings, including on buses, for students at Paducah Public Schools.
According to Paducah Public Schools, the decision was based on recent CDC recommendations, local positivity rates, the Kentucky Incidence Rate Map, Covid hospitalizations and the number of positive cases in McCracken County.
The school district added that there is been a significant decrease in the measures mentioned above over the past month.
The district has also seen decreases in the number of Covid-positive student and staff members compared to a month ago.
Paducah Public Schools joins three local school districts that have already changed their mask requirements following new CDC guidance.